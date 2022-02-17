Jose Manuel Pagani: 1950-2022

José Manuel Pagani, a pioneer in the Latin American pay-TV industry, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Miami, Florida.

Pagani came from Venezuela, where he was a one-time DJ for Radio Caracas. In his career, he brought Venezuelan telenovelas to the world with Coral Pictures. He held various roles at companies such as Telearte, Fonotalento, and Sonotone Music Corp, among others.

In 1991, he oversaw the creation of HBO Latin America in 1991, serving as its first CEO.

He lived in Doral, Florida.