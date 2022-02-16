ViacomCBS Announces Change To Company Name

ViacomCBS announced its corporate rebrand to Paramount Global at its Investor Day event.

The company’s portfolio of premium entertainment properties will all fall under the parent company Paramount.

For the streaming service Paramount+, the company is planning an expansive slate of original programming, including additions to the franchises A Quiet Place, Sonic The Hedgehog, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Star Trek, among others.

In addition to the name change, Paramount confirmed the accelerated global rollout of Paramount+. The streaming service will launch in France as part of an exclusive bundle with CANAL+ Group.

Bob Bakish, president and chief executive officer of Paramount, commented, “Paramount’s iconic peak represents a rich history for our company as pioneers in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Today, as we embrace the Paramount name, we are pioneers of an exciting new future.”

Bakish added, “We see a huge global opportunity in streaming, a much larger potential market than can be captured by linear TV and film alone. We’re excited about our ability to not just compete, but thrive, creating significant value for both consumers and shareholders. How? Because we’re broader in four key areas: our diverse content, streaming model, mix of platforms and global reach. As we look forward, the size of the opportunity we see is matched only by our ambition to seize it.”