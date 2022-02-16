Esports BAR Cannes And MIPTV Reveal Metaverse And NFT Programming

RX France confirmed that Esports BAR Cannes and MIPTV will feature joint tracks dedicated to topics such as the Metaverse and NFTs.

Held from April 4-6, 2022, MIPTV will host Esports BAR at the Palais des Festivals. The cross-over sessions are part of a programming that covers esports themes as well as how to further encourage future revenue streams between global esports and television industries.

Sator co-founder and president Chris Martin is confirmed to host a roundtable on the Metaverse.

These joint sessions will complement the 3-day Esports BAR programming, which will bring together the entire esports ecosystem. Confirmed companies in attendance will include Engelbert Strauss, Google, Sportif, Konix, Shikenzo, and Ubisoft, among others.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division director, said, “Esports, NFTs and the Metaverse represent huge opportunities for TV producers and programmers and we are leading the charge in Cannes with Esports BAR taking place alongside MIPTV. This is our first physical MIPTV in two years. We need to do more than bring everyone back together; we want to help the international TV industry chart a course for the future!”