eOne Scores International Sales For ‘The Newsreader’

Entertainment One secured a raft of international sales for The Newsreader.

Produced by Werner Film Productions for ABC Australia, The Newsreader enters a high-octane workplace to tell the story of political and personal power struggles of the world. Helen Norville, a talented newsreader, is partnered with junior reporter Dale Jennings. Their private relationship will have to negotiate the public pressures of reporting iconic news stories to the nation. The series cast includes Anna Torv and Sam Reid alongside Robert Taylor, Stephen Peacocke, and Chum Ehelepola, among others.

The drama series has been picked up by BBC in the U.K., Arte in France and Germany, RTÉ in Ireland, Cosmo in Spain, Filmin in Portugal and a second-window in Spain, Now TV in Hong Kong, TELUS in Canada, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer in Latin America, and Viaplay in the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland, and the Netherlands.

Stuart Baxter, president of International Distribution at eOne, said, “The response to this series has been overwhelmingly positive with critics and audiences embracing the workplace drama told against the backdrop of some of the most pivotal historical events of the era. Delivering this type of captivating content is part of our ongoing commitment to bring premium and gripping programming to our clients around the world.”