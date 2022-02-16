CBS Studios Expands ‘NCIS’ And Seal Team’ Franchises

CBS Studios confirmed new additions to the NCIS and SEAL Team franchises.

NCIS: Sydney will be produced for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10. The series will showcase Australian stories with local talent and producers. NCIS: Los Angeles creator Shane Brennan is attached. The latest addition to the NCIS franchise is scheduled for 2023.

CBS will also produce a stand-alone SEAL Team movie for the U.S. The creative team includes David Boreanaz, Christopher, Chulack, and Spencer Hudnut.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer for news and sports at Paramount+, commented, “These two projects represent two new ways we are expanding our studio footprint while supporting the company’s mission to drive streaming. We have the producing roster, production infrastructure and deep library to be creative and nimble with franchises and other IP for both domestic and international audiences.”