ABS-CBN Joins Co-Pro ‘Sellblock’

ABS-CBN entered a partnership with BlockOps Studios Asia to collaborate on the international series Sellblock.

Co-produced by BlackOps, Story Arch Pictures, and Agog Film Productions, the prison-set action drama will feature a Filipino lead actor from ABS-CBN’s roster of talent. ABS-CBN is working directly with BlackOps and the Philippine-based creative agency Psyops8.

Ruel Bayani, international production and co-production head at ABS-CBN, commented, “As one of the leading media and entertainment organizations in the Philippines, creating excellent quality content for global audiences is a top priority for us at ABS-CBN. We’ve chosen to partner with BlackOps for their captivating Sellblock series because it has everything we’re looking for—high-concept, high-drama, high-stakes, and a high-profile international cast.”

Producer and director Pedring Lopez, head of BlackOps and Psyops8, added, “As last year’s Squid Game proves, a local production with the right ingredients and production values can resonate phenomenally with audiences worldwide.”