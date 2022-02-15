Up The Ladder: BBC Studios

BBC Studios promoted Rebecca Glashow to the newly created role of chief executive officer, Global Distribution.

Starting March 1, 2022, Glashow will take on expanded responsibilities for the studios’ global distribution portfolio, including content sales, direct-to-consumer services, international channels, and co-productions. She will also continue to oversee the growth of BBC’s digital global news.

She previously served as president of BBC Studios Americas, where she oversaw the company’s strategy and performance of its commercial activities in the region, as well as the launch of BBC Select and BBC Podcasts.

Tom Fussell, chief executive officer at BBC Studios, commented, “Rebecca’s promotion reflects her successful leadership style and thoughtful strategic approach which has grown and expanded the BBC Studios America’s portfolio of diverse businesses. I am delighted she will spearhead our next phase of growth across our Global Distribution division. She’s a fearless leader, full of ideas and energy for bringing outstanding British content to viewers around the world, to meet our global ambition.”

Glashow added, “I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role. I’m hugely passionate about the BBC and see great opportunities for further commercial growth and building new audiences for our world class content.”