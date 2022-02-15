BlackBox Multimedia Teams Up With Producers On ‘Aqua Tofana’

BlackBox Multimedia joined up with Janet Montgomery and Tricia Small to develop Aqua Tofana.

Co-created by executive producers Montgomery and Small, the high-end crime drama series tells the story of three generations of women from the same family who were responsible for the deaths of over 600 men. These women handed down the recipe for Aqua Tofana, a deadly poison that was intended to emancipate women but became corrupted by personal ambition and a desire for vengeance. Dracula creator Cole Haddon is attached to write the series.

Montgomery commented, “We stumbled across this true story while living together during covid lockdown and, after digging deeper into it, our perception of women in history changed. These women didn’t wait to be given power; they boldly took it. We were instantly entranced and knew we had to bring this unbelievable tale to the screen for a modern audience. We’re thrilled to join forces with Cole and BlackBox on this exciting endeavor.”

Giuliano Papadia, CEO and creative director at BlackBox Multimedia, remarked, “The original legend of Aqua Tofana really is stranger than fiction and when we first spoke to Tricia and Janet about the idea, we realized that it combined our favorite ingredients here at BlackBox: an epic tale told through an intimate lens. And what could be better than also having the unique voice of Cole Haddon on board to tell it. With a fantastic creative team of onscreen and offscreen talent, Aqua Tofana has all the makings of a classic series and we can’t wait to introduce audiences to this criminal empire.”

Pictured: Tricia Small; Janet Montgomery