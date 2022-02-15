Beyond Rights Signs New Deals In North America

Beyond Rights closed new deals in North America for more than 650 hours of unscripted content.

The Smithsonian Channel picked up the documentary series Elizabeth (pictured) for the U.S. The series explores Queen Elizabeth II’s seven-decade rule through archival material and interviews.

The Weather Channel obtained a package that includes Lords of the Ocean, season 10 of Highway Thru Hell, season six of Heavy Rescue, as well as renewals of earlier seasons.

Blue Ant Media picked up World’s Scariest Hauntings for its Haunt TV FAST channels in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the company picked up volume packages for its Crimetime FAST channels in the same regions. The packages include Confessions of a Serial Killer, Encounters with Evil, Murder, Lies and Alibis, and The Real Narcos.

Beyond Rights also negotiated separate deals with Blue Ant for seasons of Massive Engineering Mistakes and Abandoned Engineering for the Cottage Life channel, as well as lifestyle series such as All for One with Debbie Travis, Building La Dolce Vita, Love It Or List: Brilliant Builds, and more.

EarthxTV nabbed Aussie Snake Wranglers, Saved and Remade, and season four of Money for Nothing.

BYU scored season three of Gym Stars for the U.S.

Sherry Fynbo, EVP Sales for North America at Beyond Rights, commented, “While it’s always satisfying to place standout titles and volume packages with broadcasters, these new deals speak to our ability to both maintain long-running relationships with established broadcasters in key territories and to seek out exciting new opportunities for our content – and, by extension, for our producing partners – in the rapidly changing TV landscape.”