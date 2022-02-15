APC Brings On Broadcast Partners For ‘Algiers Confidential’

About Premium Content confirmed new broadcast partners for Algiers Confidential.

Produced by Watch Next Media and Eikon for Arte and ZDF, Algiers Confidential tells the story of a police inspector of the German embassy in Algiers who has a forbidden love affair with an Algerian investigating judge. The thriller series had its world premiere at Series Mania 2021.

SBS Australia and RTP Portugal picked up free TV rights to the series, while SVoD rights were picked up by MHZ for the U.S. and Canada, Filmin for Spain, and MagentaTV for Germany. In addition, Israel’s HOT channel picked up pay-TV and SVoD rights.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and Co-Founders at APC, stated, “Algiers Confidential deftly uses the backdrop of a country which is not often explored on the global stage and brings all the high stakes of its political situation to create a drama that is compelling and unique. Following its debut at Series Mania, we’re delighted to have secured a strong stable of partners who will bring this series to an international audience.”