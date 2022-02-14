Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia International

WarnerMedia International brought on Nermin Eroglu as an executive producer.

Eroglu will be responsible for the development and production of Max Originals commissioned and produced in Turkey, where HBO Max is expected to launch in 2022.

Before HBO Max, Eroglu served as a producer at Ay Yapim. She also previously served as deputy general manager of Drama at Kanal D, where she produced the drama series Wounded Love.

Mia Edde, executive director of Turkish Content at WarnerMedia International, commented, “Nermin brings a lot of experience when it comes to producing best in class programming – I am delighted she has joined the team. As we move forward developing a slate of Turkish content, Nermin will be a crucial point of contact for the creative community, enabling us to unearth stories that can succeed both locally and globally.”