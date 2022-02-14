RTÉ Confirms ‘Kin’ S2

RTÉ will enter production on the second season of Kin this summer.

Produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, the series enters the new season with the tight-knit crime family of the Kinsellas as top dogs in Dublin with an enemy more dangerous than Eamon Cunningham, the drug kingpin who was killed in the first season. The series stars Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Charlie Cox, and Ciarán Hinds.

Kin will return on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. AMC+ secured the rights for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America, and the U.K.

Dermot Horan, director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for RTÉ, remarked, “As the home of quality Irish drama, RTÉ is delighted to deliver another series of Kin to Irish audiences. The first series was enjoyed in huge numbers across RTÉ on both television and RTÉ Player, as well as in North America and Scandinavia. We’ve worked with our international partners to make sure we could answer the call of Irish audiences to deliver another series and to ensure that Irish talent and quality Irish drama is showcased on the world stage. Series two of Kin adds to our strong slate of Irish drama being delivered to audiences over the coming year.”