Peacock To Stream Mobius.LabKids’ ‘DinoPops’

Mobius.LabKids, a story creator and producer part of Cisneros Media, confirmed an agreement with NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock for DinoPops.

Developed by Mobius.LabKids and produced by Cisneros Media, with strategic partners in Buenos Aires, DinoPops takes place in a hyper-realistic land inhabited with ferocious and silly dinosaurs. The children’s animated edutainment series delivers dinosaur-related information for preschool-aged children.

Created by Cisneros Media’s Ailing Zubizarreta, DinoPops is executive produced by Zubizarreta, Maria Benel, and Nico Ferrero. Matt Doyle serves as head writer and paleontologist Dr. Diego Pol as a consultant.

Jonathan Blum, president of Cisneros Media, commented, “We are thrilled to be part of Peacock’s innovative kids’ slate. DinoPops was created, developed, animated and produced by an amazing team of international and diverse individuals from Toronto, Buenos Aires and Miami. It is so rewarding to see our multicultural team creating a series for such a global audience.”