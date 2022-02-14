Calinos Entertainment Brings ‘Woman’ To France

Calinos Entertainment struck a deal with M6 Group in France for the Turkish drama Woman.

Produced by Medyapim and MF Yapim, the drama series tells the survival story of Bahar, a young widow with two children. Throughout her life, she lost her parents and grandparents, then her husband. With her children Nisan and Doruk, Bahar will be try to turn life into a game, poverty into fun, and absence into joy.

The deal marks the first time that M6 Group will air a Turkish series on one of its linear channels. The series will air in France later in the year.

Melis Idil, international sales director at Calinos, commented, “We are very excited to announce our new deal for Woman with M6 group in France. Phenomenal hit Woman has been sold to 70 countries worldwide by achieving massive ratings. Following the huge success in Spain, we have a great confidence that Woman will be also a hit in France as the next Western European market on an M6 Group’s channel.”

Mathilde Escamilla, senior acquisitions manager at M6 Group, added, ”I am very proud to have negotiated the rights for the first Turkish series ever acquired for the M6 group. We hope Woman is as successful in France than in all the other territories where it was aired”.