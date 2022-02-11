Vision Films Acquires Six Feature Films

Vision Films announced the acquisition of six feature films to the company’s extensive catalogue.

These latest films were acquired for North American VoD and DVD release and global licensing.

The new releases include erotic thriller 7th Secret: The Price of Desire on April 19, and air force war saga Eagle Wings on May 17.

The timely biography Prince Philip: The Man behind the Throne will be released on May 10, and extraterrestrial sci-fi thriller Alpha Code (pictured) starring Denise Richards will be available on June 7.

In addition, Markiss McFadden’s psychological thriller Seal of Desire will be released on April 12, and the animated children’s feature The Adventures of Peanut and Pig will be released on April 5.