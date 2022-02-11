Up The Ladder: Fremantle

Fremantle International brought on Shirley Bowers as senior vice president, Distribution, Fremantle US.

Based in Los Angeles, Bowers will handle sales of the company’s slate of programming, including scripted and non-scripted content. She will also work with Lisa Honig and Fremantle’s external partner De Maio Entertainment on expanding the company’s business in the U.S. She will start her role in mid-February.

Prior to joining Fremantle, Bowers served at Red Arrow International as VP Sales and Acquisitions, North America, UK/Ireland & Oceania.

Lisa Honig, senior EVP Distribution of North America, said, “Shirley has a wealth of experience in sales and production financing across all genres. She will be integral to our success in the US as we expand our co-production pipeline and continue to build our US operations. I look forward to working with her.”