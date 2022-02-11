HBO Max Orders ’30 Coins’ For S2

HBO Max recommissioned 30 Coins for a second season.

Directed by Álex de la Iglesia and co-written by de la Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría, the new season sees most of the people of Pedraza having lost their minds. Elena lies in a coma, while Paco cares for her. As horror grows around them, the group of heroes must face a new enemy.

The second season will be filmed in Spain, Italy, France, the U.S., and the U.K. Principal photography will begin this month, and the season will be available across HBO Max territories in 2023.

Antony Root, EVP, head of Original Production at WarnerMedia International and executive producer for HBO Max, commented, “After seeing how much our audience loved season one, we couldn’t resist returning to the 30 Coins universe. It’s safe to say that Álex has gone even bigger and bolder for season two, so hold on to your hats, we are in for another wild ride!”