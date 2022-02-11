BBC America To Co-Produce ‘Mood’

BBC America will co-produce the new drama series Mood from actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky.

Produced by Bonafide Films for BBC Three, the series follows a wannabe singer, Sasha, as she enters the world of social media influencing. As the gap between her online presence and her dream of being a singer grows wider, she struggles to escape a world much more complex and darker than she could have imagined.

Mood will premiere in fall 2022 on BBC America in the U.S. as well as on AMC+ in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Lecky remarked, “Working with Bonafide and teams at the BBC and BBC America to bring them to life on screen has been a dream. I cannot wait for everyone to see our super talented cast and live every moment with Sasha and them.”

Blake Callaway, general manager of BBC America, said, “We are excited to break new ground again. Mood is a bold story featuring ambition, attitude, dark humor and a killer soundtrack. Nicôle Lecky is a singular talent that will sit alongside the other breakout women led shows that have defined success on BBC America. Sasha is the ideal addition to a slate that has included the first female Doctor Who, Villanelle, Eve and the clones of Orphan Black.”