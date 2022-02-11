Abacus Media Rights Secures Distribution Rights To ‘Reel Britannia’

Abacus Media Rights picked up the worldwide distribution rights to Reel Britannia from director Jon Spira and producer Hank Starrs.

Narrated by Nick Helm, Reel Britannia portrays a far-reaching story about modern British cinema. The documentary portrays how cinema held a broken mirror up to society to reflect on different elements of the past decades. The film features a patchwork of exclusive interviews with figures like Mike Leigh, Ken Loach, Hanif Kureishi, and Terence Davies, among others. In association with the BFI, the film also includes archival interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

AMR scored deals for the film with BritBox in the U.K., U.S., Canada, and South Africa.

Spira commented, “Having become known for my indie documentaries about cinema, the next step I wanted to take was to tell a much broader story on a bigger canvas. AMR has given Hank and I the chance to really stretch our wings and go wild with almost 60 years of incredible British cinema history to play with.”

Starrs added, “Reel Britannia will be my fifth collaboration with Jon Spira. Over the years we have developed a fantastic, inspiring, and telekinetic working relationship so I’m really looking forward to realizing this new project. It will be my third collaboration with Jonathan Ford at AMR who have proven to be a splendid and high performing sales partner in an ever-changing global sales marketplace.”