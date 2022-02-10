Kanal D International’s ‘Three Sisters’ Premieres February 22

Kanal D International’s new premium drama Three Sisters will air starting February 22, 2022.

Adapted for TV from the 2018 bestseller by author Iclal Aydin, Three Sisters follows Türkan, Dönüs, and Derya as they find out that the people they trust the most can hide inconceivable secrets and that illness can lead to the resurrection of the past. The series portrays the three sisters as they face the grim reality of adulthood and retrace their steps through the past.

Written by Betül Yagsagan and directed by Eda Teksöz, the series features a cast that includes Reha Özcan, Iclal Aydin, Berker Güven, and Özgü Kaya, among others.