Abacus Media Rights Signs Deal With Hulu For ‘Peckham’s Finest’

Abacus Media Rights closed a deal with Hulu in the U.S. for Peckham’s Finest.

Produced by Bandicoot Scotland, Peckham’s Finest revolves around a diverse group of young people living in one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Southeast London. The reality show follows this group’s highs, lows, and daily dramas in their family, love, and professional lives.

Peckham’s Finest will launch on the platform today, February 10, 2022.

Jonathan Ford, managing director of Abacus Media Rights, said, “This is a very different reality series which we are sure will be a strong show for Hulu. It is shot in a unique way, combining ‘tik tok’ style and real-life footage. It is warm, engaging and funny and you can’t help but become caught up in the lives of this disparate and ambitious group as they work hard and play hard to reach success in Peckham.”