SPI Rolls Out 360 TuneBox In Five East African Countries

SPI/FilmBox expanded its distribution deal with Zuku, the East African home entertainment provider from the Wananchi Group, to include 360 TuneBox.

360 TuneBox showcases music from independent artists, DJ sets, and a selection of music videos from around the world. SPI’s music and lifestyle brand will be available to subscribers in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Zambia.

Zuku also carries SPI’s FilmBox Africa, which features Hollywood blockbusters, world cinema classics, and popular series.

Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “360 TuneBox is a great addition to Zuku’s offering and it is guaranteed to entertain those who enjoy discovering new music on a daily basis with its programming slate. We are happy to be building on our good relationship with the Wananchi Group following the launch of FilmBox Africa last year and are looking forward to growing our content portfolio together.”