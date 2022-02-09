NATPE Announces 2022 Event Lineup

The National Association of Television Program Executives unveiled its calendar of in-person and virtual events for 2022.

NATPE Virtual will present the 2022 Station Group Summit and “The Evolution and Transformation of Television” on February 17 and April 17, respectively.

The Iris Awards will take place during the Upfronts in New York City on May 17, 2022. Originally scheduled during the canceled NATPE Miami, the invitation-only reception will celebrate this year’s recipients.

The first ever NATPE Hollywood will take place on June 1 at the W Hotel. The event will feature leadership keynotes on several topics and audience acquisition discussions.

In addition, NATPE Budapest will return from June 27-30, and NATPE Streaming Plus will also be held at the W Hotel Hollywood on September 12.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE commented, “True to our mission to be the indispensable resource in the content evolution, NATPE returns in a big way with a collection of unmissable events on both coasts and internationally that continue to provide connectivity, business intelligence and business opportunities for our members.”

Bommel added, “We are so excited to be back together with all of you in May at the IRIS Awards. We are certain that each of these events will have an impact on our industry, including our brand new conference NATPE Hollywood.”