Disney+ Picks Up ‘Keeping Faith’ From APC

About Premium Content inked new international sales for the drama series Keeping Faith.

Produced by Vox Pictures for S4C and BBC Wales, Keeping Faith stars Eve Myles as Faith Howells. Season three also includes Bradley Freegard, Mark Lewis Jones, and Celia Imre in the cast.

Disney+ picked up SVoD rights to seasons one through three for its streaming outlet Star in the Netherlands and Belgium.

In Russia, Okko acquired all three seasons for SVoD and Showjet for AVoD.

Iceland’s Stod 2 renewed the show for season three for pay TV and SVoD. The third season has also been renewed by TV4 Sweden, C-More in the Nordics, and RTBF Belgium. Additionally TV2 Denmark secured free TV rights to the first two seasons.

APC also announced an extension to its co-production deal with Acorn Media Enterprises for all rights to the third season across the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for AMC Networks’ streaming service Acorn TV, plus home entertainment in the U.K. and Eire.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC, stated, “The global interest in Keeping Faith continues to grow and we are excited to bring the third and final instalment of this incredible series to new audiences. Disney+ is a platform with broad appeal and is the perfect addition to the robust stable of international broadcast partners already on board.”