BritBox Reveals New Co-Pro With All3Media International

BritBox North America announced new Agatha Christie adaptations.

BritBox struck a new deal with All3Media International for The Confessions of Frannie Langton. Adapted by Sara Collins, The Confessions of Frannie Langton depicts Frannie’s journey from a Jamaica plantation to the Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his wife Madame Marguerite Benham. Her visit takes a fateful turn when the Benhams are found murdered, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite. The series is produced by Drama Republic for ITV in the U.K., in association with All3Media International, and is co-produced with BritBox for North America, Australia, and South Africa.

In addition, BritBox acquired The Thief, His Wife, and The Canoe as a BritBox Original from All3Media International. Produced by Story Films for ITV, the series revolves around prison officer John Darwin, who, suffocated by debts, pretended to drown in a canoe accident so his wife could make fraudulent insurance claims.

Caroline Stephenson, SVP EMEA at All3Media International, commented, “We are delighted that BritBox is our US partner on The Confessions of Frannie Langton – the story of Frannie’s journey from Jamaican plantation to the grand world of Mayfair has many contemporary resonances – and charms and surprises. BritBox’s expansion around the world will see both The Confessions of Frannie Langton and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe find audiences appreciative of quality drama.”