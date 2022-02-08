Up The Ladder: TV5Monde

TV5Monde appointed Patrice Courtaban to the new position of EVP, Global Growth and Business Development.

In his new role, Courtaban will identify worldwide growth and revenue opportunities for the company’s services, including linear offerings and its streaming platform.

Courtaban has also been promoted to CEO of TV5 USA, assuming the role from Jean-Luc Cronel who will retire. As CEO, Courtaban will lead TV5 USA’s premium linear and streaming channel offerings.

Courtaban most recently served as COO of TV5 USA.

Courtaban remarked, “I am deeply honored to take on this exciting and challenging new role for TV5MONDE globally and to be named CEO of TV5 USA. In these roles, I look forward to continuing to provide our loyal and passionate existing viewership with the best in entertainment, news and cultural content while working to build TV5MONDE’s global audience by implementing the means to entice and engage a new and even lager base of subscribers and viewers worldwide.”