Unifrance Announces Export Award Winners

Unifrance unveiled the winners of the 2022 Unifrance TV Export Awards.

The Unifrance TV Export Awards have celebrated best-selling French TV programs since 2004. The awards were held at the opening of the PROCIREP French TV Producer Award ceremony.

In the Animation category, Federation won for The Ollie & Moon Show. Produced by Cottonwood Media, the show follows the two best friends, Ollie and Moon, as they go on adventures that turn ordinary days into extraordinary ones.

The Documentary award went to Mediawan Rights for Kubrick by Kubrick. From Temps Noir and Telemark, the documentary features rare interviews with the iconic filmmaker across 30 years of his friendship with film critic Michel Ciment.

Newen Connect was honored in the Fiction category for High Intellectual Potential. Produced by Septembre Productions and Itinéraire Productions, the series follows cleaning lady Morgane as she is enlisted by the police to track down highly intelligent criminals.

Hervé Michel, vice president of Unifrance, and Sarah Hemar, deputy executive director of Unifrance in charge of Audiovisual and Digital, stated, “These awards offer a new opportunity to spotlight the interest that French programs generate internationally. Importantly, they also highlight the incredible work of French distributors, which Unifrance supports every day. Well done to the teams at Federation, Mediawan Rights, and Newen Connect, who brought three remarkable original creations to the attention of people around the world.”