Acorn TV Acquires ‘Aftertaste’ From ABC Commercial

ABC Commercial sold Aftertaste to streamer Acorn TV.

Produced by Closer Productions, the scripted comedy follows a volatile celebrity chef’s fall from grace. Easton West returns to his hometown where he tries to rebuild his career and reputation with the help of his pastry-chef niece Diana. The series stars Erik Thomson, Natalie Abbott, and Rachel Griffiths.

Season two of the series will enter production early in 2022. The show will debut on Acorn TV on February 14, 2022.

Rebecca Summerton, producer at Closer Productions, commented, “The team are delighted to be working with Acorn TV to bring our show to USA, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Canadian audiences. We cannot wait to share the world of Aftertaste with so many people across the globe.”

Jessica Ellis, head of ABC Commercial, remarked, “Aftertaste has been a great ratings success here in Australia as well as attracting a large amount of media attention for its fresh writing voice and selection in competitive showcase events at Series Mania – Forum Exclusives and Berlinale-Series Selects.”