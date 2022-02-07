Up The Ladder: Insight TV

Insight TV announced new appointments and hires at the company.

Michael O’Connor (pictured) has been promoted to the new position of VP of Production and Content. In his new role, he will be responsible for production and commissioning. He previously served as executive producer of Originals and Development.

In addition, Brittany Benton has joined as global marketing manager and Darren Newman as global PR and communications manager.

Graeme Stanley, chief commercial officer of Insight TV, remarked, “We are thrilled with our success during 2021 and proud of our team’s commitment during a complicated year. We’d like to congratulate Michael on his new role and welcome Brittany and Darren to the business. As an organization, we are implementing key initiatives to bolster our mission to be the world’s leading millennial and Gen Z targeted premium unscripted content provider. For 2022, we have already identified some great new productions and cross platform content and we are looking forward to finding and collaborating with other like-minded creators around the world to continue our growth.”