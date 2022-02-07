Starzplay Acquires ‘The Girl From Plainville’ For Territories In Europe And LATAM

Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, picked up The Girl From Plainville from NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s “texting-suicide” case. The series depicts Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death, and Carter’s conviction.

The limited series stars Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, and Norbert Leo Butz, among others.

The forthcoming drama will be available on the platform in the U.K., Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, and Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico.