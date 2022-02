Netflix To Premiere Nature Doc ‘Surviving Paradise’ In March

Netflix will debut Renee Godfrey’s Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale on March 3, 2022.

From Wild Space Productions, and narrated by Regé-Jean Page, the film looks at the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis and a refuge maintained by its inhabitants. The film explores how this world manages to sustain itself despite the extreme weather conditions.

Matt Meech serves as editor and co-director on the film, with James Honeyborne as executive producer.