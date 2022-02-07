ABS-CBN Partners With YouTube For ‘How to Move On in 30 Days’

ABS-CBN entered a partnership with YouTube to develop and produce How to Move On in 30 Days.

Directed by Benedict Mique and Dick Lindayag, the new original series follows recently dumped Maris as she chronicles her post-breakup 30-day journey on her vlog and later hires Carlo as her fictitious boyfriend to fully heal from heartbreak. After 30 days, will she have moved on or will her efforts prove futile? The series stars Maris Racal and Carlo Aquino.

How to Move On in 30 Days will premiere on YouTube in 2022.

The co-production deal is part of ABS-CBN’s recent initiative to expand its digital content offerings. The Filipino content provider has streamed its live and on-demand shows through Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube, as well as offering “Made for YouTube” entertainment.