WildBrain Signs New Deal With Jay Ward Productions

WildBrain and Jay Ward Productions entered an agreement across distribution, production, and licensing for the entire portfolio of classic Ward-owned IP.

This latest partnership brings together WildBrain’s CEO Eric Ellenbogen and Tiffany Ward, president of Jay Ward Productions and daughter of animation producer Jay Ward, after they created Bullwinkle Studios 20 years ago.

As part of the deal, WildBrain will add 788 episodes of Jay Ward Productions’ animated series to its distribution library, including classics such as The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Peabody’s Improbably History, Aesop and Son, and Bullwinkle’s Corner, among others.

The two companies will also create new content based on the Ward portfolio.

Ellenbogen commented, “I’m delighted to be reunited with Tiffany to bring new audiences the hilarious characters and shows created by her father, which are part of the canon of the world’s greatest animation. Never has there been a better time to refresh classic branded IP like this, just as we are doing with so many of our evergreen WildBrain brands.”

Ward remarked, “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Eric again. Our past partnership with Bullwinkle Studios was prolific and successful, and now that Eric is at the helm of a creative powerhouse like WildBrain, I’m excited to work with him and his fantastic team to broaden the legacy of my father’s work to new generations of kids and families.”