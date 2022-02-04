Lightbox And Macaulay Culkin Team Up On New Documentary Format

Lightbox and actor Macaulay Culkin partnered on a new documentary format, Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis.

The Lightbox production will follow the international star as he explores what it means to be reaching middle age. The show asks questions such as: How should we embrace getting older in a youth-obsessed society? What is midlife success and how do we measure it?

Lightbox co-founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn will executive produce alongside Emily Gerson Saines.

Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn, co-founders of Lightbox, stated, “Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever – a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band. Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us he’s having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who’s soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project!”