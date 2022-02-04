CTV Orders ‘Children Ruin Everything’ S2

CTV placed a second-season order for Children Ruin Everything.

From New Metric Media, and created and executive produced by Kurt Smeaton, the original comedy series follows Astrid and James as they raise their two young children and struggle to hold on to their pre-kid life. The series stars Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams. Season one currently airs on CTV. The second season will include 16 episodes.

In addition, season one will head to The Roku Channel in the U.S. later in the year.

Bell Media Distribution oversees international rights for Children Ruin Everything.

Mark Montefiore, executive producer and president of New Metric Media, remarked, “I say this as a proud father, we are thrilled at how well Children Ruin Everything has been received, which is further proof that children really are the root of all evil. We’re looking forward to bringing more laughs and heart, which is what this series is really about, to Season 2 and of course continuing our terrific partnership with Bell Media.”

Justin Stockman, vice-president of Content Development & Programming at Bell Media, said, “Kurt and our talented partners at New Metric Media have created a timely love letter to childrearing that has resonated with both parents and non-parents alike. By ordering an additional season before the end of its first season run, and upping the episode count to 16, we are showcasing our high confidence in the success of this series, and look forward to delivering a second super-sized season of this relatable comedy.”