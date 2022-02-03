Silvia Navarro Inks Exclusive Deal With VIS

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, entered an exclusive deal with Mexican actress Silvia Navarro.

Navarro, the star of series such as Perla and Montecristo, will develop three different projects with the studio division. She will serve as an executive producer and leading actress on the projects.

Navarro made her telenovela debut in 1998 with Perla. In her career, she has starred in some of the most-watched telenovelas for TV Azteca, Televisa, and Telemundo. She has also starred in La Candidata and La Suerte de Loli.

Fernando Gastón, VP of Content, VIS Americas, commented, “We are thrilled to work with Silvia Navarro to develop new compelling stories to keep building our leadership as one of the top-leading Spanish-language content producers.”

Navarro added, “I feel lucky and grateful to collaborate with a company as versatile as ViacomCBS. This is a great opportunity to work on the development and creation of stories from a different angle.”