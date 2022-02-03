Rai Com Presents New Movie Lineup

Rai Com will unveil its latest titles at the online Berlinale’s European Film Market.

The lineup includes Paolo Strippoli’s Piove (Flowing). The family drama takes place as an unusual feeling settles over frantic Rome. A sinister steam rises out of the city’s manholes and triggers extreme reactions in people.

In Francesco Mandelli’s Notti in bianco e baci a colazione (Sleepless Nights, Kisses For Breakfast), a father of three leaves his steady job to move to the countryside and work from home pursuing his dream of becoming a cartoonist.

Roberto Andò’s Il bambino nascosto (The Hidden Child) portrays the story of Ciro, a young boy, and Gabriele, a quiet piano teacher. Ciro hides in Gabriele’s home because the local criminal organization is after him for pickpocketing the boss’ mother.

Rai Com’s roster also includes Gabriele Mainetti’s Freaks Out, Beatrice Baldacci’s La Tana (The Den), and Alessandro Rak’s Yaya & Lennie – The Walking Liberty.