Quintus Studios Teams Up With Cry Havoc On Original Series

Quintus Studios entered a partnership with U.S.-based production company Cry Havoc Productions to produce a new factual series.

Supercar Tech will be the first series under the new Quintus Original banner. The factual series explores how the Supercar genre originated and evolved, explaining how these high-performance machines work as well as the key technologies that supported their speed and performance. Executive producers include Dylan Weiss from Cry Havoc, and Gerrit Kemming and Adam Jacobs for Quintus.

Supercar Tech will premiere on Quintus’ YouTube channel Free Documentary and the free-to-air German channel Welt.

Gerrit Kemming, managing director at Quintus Studios, commented, “We are really enthusiastic about Supercar Tech. Not only because it is a brilliant series with high potential for digital audiences and in linear sales, but also because it marks the beginning of a new era where AVOD enters the game of financing productions. We are very thankful for Cry Havoc to join us on this ride. Dylan and his team are not only brilliant producers, but also visionary in cooperating with us on our new model.”