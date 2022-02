MIP Africa Set For August 2022

MIP Africa will take place August 24-26, 2022, in Cape Town Africa.

The B2B market for film, television, and digital content distribution and co-production business in Sub-Saharan Africa will run alongside the Cape Town International Animation Festival, during FAME Week Africa. The market will offer pre-scheduled one-on-one matchmaking for meetings between distributors, producers, buyers, and commissioners.

MIP Africa will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.