Cyber Group Studios Set To Premiere ‘Giganto Club’ On YouTube

Cyber Group Studios teamed up with YouTube to launch Giganto Club worldwide on YouTube Kids tomorrow, February 3, 2022.

Hosted by animated dinos, Gyber Group Studios’ first fully digital-native series shares interesting facts about the Cretaceous period. The animated series features games, songs, and themed segments such as “Dino-news” and “Dino-guests.”

The series will be available in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Pierre Sissman, chairman and CEO of Cyber Group Studios, remarked, “This is the beginning of a wonderful relationship, and we are pleased to be adding Giganto Club, our very first digital native series, into the YouTube Kids Safe Streaming service. Cyber Group Studios continues to rapidly expand and diversify our digital presence with exciting new distribution partnerships. We’ve created exceptional and immersive content and we are thrilled to bring it to children and families around the world.”