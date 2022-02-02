BBC Cymru Wales Presents ‘Amy Dowden’s Dare to Dance’

BBC Cymru Wales announced the new series Amy Dowden’s Dare to Dance (working title).

Produced by Wildflame, the series features Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden. Each episode will showcase spectacular dance routines from individuals and groups choreographed by Dowden.

Amy Dowden’s Dare to Dance will air on BBC One Wales in early 2023.

Nick Andrews, head of Content Commissioning at BBC Wales, remarked, “It’s terrific to have Amy on the channel fronting her own show and genuinely changing lives through dance. She’s beloved by so many and her warmth for people is just the tonic we all need.”

Llinos Griffin-Williams, creative director of Wildflame Productions, added, “Amy is truly inspirational and we are thrilled to be working with her again following the huge success of Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me on both BBC Wales and BBC One. Amy Dowden’s Dare to Dance (w/t) is a very exciting format which we hope will have a positive impact on all those who watch it.”