Athena Pictures And Starlings Television Team Up On ‘Shadowland’

Athena Pictures and Starlings Television joined up with Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman to co-produce Shadowland.

From creator Jacqui Barcos, director Darnell Martin, and executive producer Peter Elkoff, Shadowland delves into the socio-economic factors behind wildlife crime and the shocking truth behind the poaching crisis. Based on the real-life experiences of two wildlife crime operatives, the female-driven wildlife crime thriller follows a fierce female wildlife activist and a reticent special operations vet as they uncover a plot to ambush a rhino translocation caravan, exposing a web of corruption along the way. The writing team includes Barcos and Rohan Dickson.

In addition to Propagate’s Silverman, Athena Pictures co-founders Sarena Khan and Andra Gordon will serve as executive producers alongside Chris Philip, president of Starlings Television, and Karine Martin, CEO of Starlings Entertainment.

Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay secured the pre-sales multi-territory rights to the series for the Nordics, Baltics, Poland, and the Netherlands.

Starlings TV’s Philip remarked, “Shadowland is that rare series which not only takes us on an entertaining and emotional journey, but also sheds light on a dire situation in our world today. With such a strong team eager to tell this story, we are poised to excite and shock audiences around the world.”

Pictured: Jacqui Barcos, Darnell Martin, Sarena Khan, Andra Gordon, and Chris Philip.