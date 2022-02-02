Abacus Media Rights Picks Up ‘Race And Medical Experiments’ Doc

Abacus Media Rights acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Race and Medical Experiments: What’s the Truth.

Produced by Uplands TV for Channel 4, Race and Medical Experiments is a powerful documentary executive produced by David Olusoga and Mike Smith. Directed by Edmund Moriarty, the film follows TV presenter and investigative journalist Seyi Rhodes as he looks at the links between vaccine hesitancy and the history of racially charged experiments.

The deal excludes U.K. rights.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, said, “This is an extremely topical and eye-opening documentary. We are pleased to have this timely film to offer to our international clients.”