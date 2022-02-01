Up The Ladder: yes Studios

yes Studios brought on Sharon Levi to serve as the new managing director.

With more than 20 years of experience in the music and television industries, Levi will lead the company’s distribution and co-production arm. In her role, she will oversee the distribution of yes Studios’ series and develop co-production opportunities for the company’s scripted titles.

Levi previously served as head of Sales at Armoza Formats, where she oversaw deals with Fox, NBC, Netflix, and the BBC, among others.

Danna Stern, founder of yes Studios, commented: “I wish Sharon and the entire team at yes Studios, our numerous partners and creators, continued success in bringing Israeli productions to global viewers. I look forward to new and exciting opportunities in international production as audiences have discovered great story-telling can come from everywhere.”

Levi remarked, “I’m excited to take the lead of the highly acclaimed yes Studios brand and to continue to bring high-end Israeli content to international audiences. I look forward to working on the exciting new series we have launching in 2022 as well as our existing line-up of award-winning and audience pleasing titles. I’d like to thank Danna for the amazing work and contribution to the positioning of Israeli drama at the forefront of the TV industry.”