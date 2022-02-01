Univision And Televisa Complete Transaction For TelevisaUnivision

Grupo Televisa and Univision Holdings confirmed the completed merger between Televisa’s media content and production assets and Univision.

Led by Wade Davis as CEO, TelevisaUnivision combines the assets of two leading media across Spanish-speaking markets. The completed transaction brings together Televisa’s four broadcast channels, 27 pay-TV channels, movie studio Videocine, SVoD platform Blim TV with Univision’s assets in the U.S., including the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, nine Spanish-language cable networks, 59 television stations and 57 radio stations, and the PrendeTV AVoD platform.

In 2022, TelevisaUnivision will launch a unified global streaming service, with both a free and a premium subscription tier. The new company will produce and distribute content for its platforms and others

In addition to Davis as CEO, the company’s leadership includes Alfonso de Angoitia as executive chairman of the TelevisaUnivision Board and Marcelo Claure as vice chairman of the Board.

Wade Davis stated, “We are combining two iconic and market-leading companies that have a rich, shared history and an incredible portfolio of assets. This combination will create a business without comparison in the global media landscape.”

Alfonso de Angoitia commented, “With our attractive financial profile and history of innovation, TelevisaUnivision is ready to revolutionize the industry by delivering the most comprehensive Spanish-language content offering to audiences around the world.”

Pictured: Wade Davis (left); Alfonso de Angoitia (right)