MIPTV Announces Opening Keynote Speakers

RX France revealed keynote speakers for the opening session of MIPTV 2022.

The spring market will feature Kevin Mayer, co-chairman and co-CEO of Candle Media, and René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO of Moonbug Entertainment, as speakers. The opening day session will feature future plans of each company, as well as insights on wider industry trends.

MIPTV will take place from April 4-6, 2022.

Lucy Smith, MIPTV director and RX France Entertainment Division Director, stated, “It could not be timelier to welcome René and Kevin to the Cannes stage. Moonbug has risen to become a category-leader, built on editorial values and a digital first approach, in less than four years. Whilst their new owners are presently the industry’s most high profile, acquisitive startup investing in, and supporting, storytellers whose companies can thrive creatively, commercially, and technically in a future media landscape.”