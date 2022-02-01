Leonine Studios Acquires Films From Lionsgate

Leonine Studios expanded its partnership with Lionsgate.

Leonine Studios picked up a slate of blockbuster feature films for Germany and Austria. The premium slate features the action franchise John Wick: Chapter 4, the franchise spin-off Ballerina, culture-clash comedy About My Father, and action thriller Shadow Force. The deal also includes the new untitled comedy from director Adele Lim, gamer comedy 1UP, and horror-thriller Dear David.

Fred Kogel, CEO of Leonine Studios, comments on the deal: “We are thrilled to extend our strong partnership with our friends at Lionsgate with this tremendous feature film slate.”

Helen Lee-Kim, president of International at Lionsgate, added, “Fred and his team at Leonine have done an amazing job building a world-class content and distribution studio. We are so proud to continue strengthening our partnership with this dynamic, diverse and strong slate of films.”