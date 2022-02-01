FOX Entertainment Signs Program Deal With Hulu

FOX Entertainment and Hulu closed a program output deal.

As part of the agreement, Hulu will stream all out-of-season episodes of select FOX unscripted and animated series. The output deal also includes future unscripted programming.

The FOX unscripted series include The Masked Singer, LEGO Masters, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune, The Masked Dancer, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, MasterChef, and MasterChef Junior.

The deal also includes FOX’s animated comedy HouseBroken, which will stream on Hulu.

Charlie Collier, CEO of FOX Entertainment, commented, “This deal proudly continues the FOX/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, FOX’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters.”

Joe Earley, president of Hulu, said, “Hulu’s extensive selection of content makes it the ultimate destination for TV fans. With this deal, we’re thrilled to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with FOX Entertainment.”