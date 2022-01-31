Rehearsing the L.A. Screenings 2022

After the U.S. TV networks announced the dates of their in-person Upfronts in NYC (see the above pictured calendar), all eyes are now turning to the studios in Los Angeles, but they are still trying to figure out what to do, when to do it, and how to put on the L.A. Screenings. VideoAge, traditionally a clearinghouse for the L.A. Screenings, is monitoring the developments by keeping in touch with buyers and sellers alike.

At this point a few elements are somewhat clear:

*The Screenings will most likely feature a combination of in-person and virtual elements. Mediaset’s buyers, for instance, reported that they will most likely opt for the virtual event.

*The L.A. Screenings 2022 will be shorter than usual (lasting just four or five days), but it’s still important to the studios since they will likely have a very limited presence at MIPTV.

*In addition to the major studios, buyers will want to screen at Lionsgate, MGM, and eOne.

*There will most likely be 50 percent fewer buyers than the last in-person Screenings in 2019.

*So far, the only screenings date available was reported by buyers in Canada, indicating that Warner Bros. will be screening on its lot for Canadian buyers on May 16, staring at 8 a.m. In addition, some buyers reported that, thus far, Sony has been the only studio to contact them regarding an in-person event.

*Since the studios are mainly producing for their own streaming services, the new broadcast season is expected to have fewer series and more reality shows, game shows, news, and current affairs programs. Therefore, studios will have less new product to screen in L.A.

*The two studios with the largest amount of new product are expected to be ViacomCBS and Sony. Plus, the windows offered are also expected to be shorter. Another question is who’s going to screen FOX’s new season product in L.A., since they have various international distribution partners.

What is still unclear is whether the indies — who usually maneuver their own schedules around the studios’ screenings — will organize their own screenings for the LATAM buyers this time around.

Realistically, those in L.A. cannot start their screenings at the beginning of the Upfronts as they’ve done in the past, so in order to limits the buyers’ lengths of stay, indies have to consider starting during the Upfronts’ last day (May 19), and continuing the next day (Friday). At the last in-person event, the Saturday and Sunday dates for LATAM buyers were taken by CBS and NBC, respectively. Another question is where to set up shop since the traditional InterContinental Hotel is now closed and the Century Plaza is very expensive.