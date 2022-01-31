SPI Unveils Dizi In Multiple Territories With MEGOGO

SPI/FilmBox and MEGOGO extended their distribution partnership for three more years.

The extended partnership is bolstered by the addition of content from SPI’s premium series Dizi brand, which has become available to MEGOGO subscribers in several countries in Eastern Europe and CIS territories. As part of the deal, Dizi’s premium Turkish drama series will be available through the linear feed of Timeless Drama Channel and as stand-alone VOD content through the MEGOGO platform.

Timeless Dizi Channel is available on MEGOGO in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, Estonia, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, with more countries to be added in the future. MEGOGO also carries other channels from the SPI/FilmBox portfolio, including FilmBox, DocuBox HD, FashionBoxHD, and FightBox HD, among others.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI International, commented, “The success that Timeless Dizi Channel has reached globally since its launch has been remarkable. Now, we are excited to bring the riveting world of Dizi to digital through a partnership with MEGOGO, one of the most prominent players in CIS. MEGOGO subscribers will be able to keep up with their favorite Turkish series with the linear feed or watch the episodes on-demand at their leisure.”

Ivan Shestakov, chief innovation officer at MEGOGO, said, “Turkish content is one of the most popular for our customers. We are glad to have such a great possibility to explore the Turkish culture, history and social life together. Thanks to our collaboration with SPI International/FilmBox, our users will get even more interesting content.”